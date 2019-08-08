India’s foreign ministry urges Pakistan to reconsider downgrade of ties

August 8, /TASS/. India’s Ministry of External Affairs has called on Islamabad to overturn the decision to downgrade its diplomatic relations with New Delhi in response to scrapping of Jammu and Kashmir’s statehood, the ministry issued a statement on Thursday.

"The Government of India regrets the steps announced by Pakistan yesterday and would urge Islamabad to review them so that normal channels for diplomatic communications are preserved," the statement reads. "The recent developments pertaining to Article 370 are entirely the internal affair of India."

On August 7, Pakistani authorities expelled the Indian ambassador after New Delhi announced its decision to revoke Jammu and Kashmir’s special status. Islamabad also declared its intention to downgrade diplomatic relations and suspend bilateral trade with India.

On August 5, the Indian government revealed its decision to abolish the state of Jammu and Kashmir and create two union territories (administrative units enjoying fewer rights than a state) instead. To this end, the Indian parliament voted to cancel Article 370 of the Constitution that granted Jammu and Kashmir a special status.

Jammu and Kashmir used to enjoy special autonomy in India. Before taking effect in its territory all laws passed by the central government (except for those concerning defense, external relations and some others) were to be approved by the local assembly. People from other states of India were prohibited from purchasing land plots there. Jammu and Kashmir had its own flag and a number of other privileges.