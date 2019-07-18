Macron to attend 75th anniversary of WWII victory celebrations in Moscow

MOSCOW, July 18. /TASS/. French President Emmanuel Macron will attend the celebration of the 75th anniversary of victory in the Second World War (WWII) on May 9, 2020. The French leader accepted the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin during a phone call on Thursday, the Kremlin press service informed TASS.

"Emmanuel Macron has gratefully accepted Vladimir Putin's invitation to attend the celebratory events in Moscow on May 9, 2020 on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War," the Kremlin stated.

The leaders also "mapped out the calendar of upcoming contacts in various formats," the press service added.

In early July, Kremlin Aide Yuri Ushakov stated that Russia intends to invite world leaders to the celebration of the 75th anniversary of victory in the Great Patriotic War (1941-1945). He remarked that so far, Putin had officially invited US President Donald Trump, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Earlier, Putin noted on thorough preparations for the 75th anniversary of victory on May 9, 2020, stressing that it is important to preserve the history of the Second World War.