Russia calls on Council of Europe to react to new Ukrainian language law

MOSCOW, July 16. /TASS/. Russia’s Permanent Representation to the Council of Europe has called on the organization to react to the new Ukrainian language law that comes into force today.

"On July 16, the law "On establishing the functioning of the Ukrainian language as the state language" enters into force. We believe that this law violates Ukraine’s obligations within the Council of Europe. We call on all relevant bodies of the Council of Europe to respond to the violations," the Russian mission stated on Twitter.

The bill approved by the Ukrainian Verkhovna Rada (parliament) on April 25, 2019 and signed on May 15 by the then Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko stipulates that all citizens from now on will be obliged to use the Ukrainian language in all spheres of life. Specially appointed language inspectors will monitor compliance. They will be empowered to attend the meetings of any bodies of power, to demand documents from non-governmental organizations and political parties for examination and impose fines.