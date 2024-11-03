Moldovan presidential candidate calls for balanced foreign policy

CHISINAU, November 3. /TASS/. Ex-Moldovan Prosecutor General Alexandr Stoianoglo, who is running for president in Sunday’s runoff election, has emphasized the need for the country to maintain good relations with both Western and Eastern countries.

"Together with my family members, I have voted for a free, stable and prosperous Moldova <...>, which won’t hold out a tin cup but will develop based on good relations with both the West and the East," he told reporters after casting his ballot.

Stoianoglo also pointed to the issue of ethnic and political discrimination in Moldova.

Stoianoglo, who received 25.95% of the vote in the first round of the presidential election, is facing off against incumbent President Maia Sandu, who garnered 42.49% in the first round. The candidate who receives a majority of votes will become president.

Stoianoglo does not support the current Moldovan authorities’ policy of confrontation with Moscow.