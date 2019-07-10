Moscow hopes inter-Afghan meeting in Doha to lay basis for peace agreement

MOSCOW, July 10. /TASS/. Russia supports the results of the inter-Afghan meeting in Doha and hopes that it would lay the foundation for the future reconciliation agreement in Afghanistan, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s official spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said in a statement.

"Russia supports the results of the Second Inter-Afghan Dialogue Conference held in Doha on July 7-8," reads the statement, posted on the ministry’s official website. "It was basically a continuation of the conversation between representatives of a broad range of Afghanistan’s socio-political forces, including the armed opposition, which was started last February, and is aimed at launching a peace process in that country as soon as possible."

"We are satisfied that the participants at the Doha meeting adopted a final statement reflecting their intention to steadily move towards an inter-Afghanistan peace," Zakharova said.

Moscow has repeatedly stressed that the inter-Afghan dialogue "reflects the principle of an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace process that was broadly approved by the international community."

"In Afghanistan’s current reality, such meetings are the only viable channel of communication not only for the confronting sides of the conflict but also for the key political forces of the IRA, without which it will hardly be possible to achieve durable peace," the spokeswoman said. "We hope communication will lay the foundation for a future peace agreement and will more clearly outline the contours of the post-conflict arrangement in Afghanistan."

The Russian Foreign Ministry also welcomed the fact that the inter-Afghanistan negotiating format, initiated by the Afghan diaspora of Russia, a number of other CIS countries and some Asian and European states, "has been continued and received support from the overwhelming majority of the international community.".