Parties to nuclear deal to elaborate measures to export low enriched uranium from Iran

MOSCOW, June 28. /TASS/. Member nations of the Iran nuclear deal will elaborate measure to resume exports of low enriched uranium and heavy water from Iran, the Russian foreign ministry said on Friday after the meeting of the Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

"In the context of the JCPOA’s ‘nuclear’ aspects, experts from the member nations have been tasked to elaborate practical measures to make it possible for Iran to export low enriched uranium and heavy water in bypassing of the US sanctions," the ministry said.