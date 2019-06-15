Next CICA summit to be held in 2022

DUSHANBE, June 15. /TASS/. The next, sixth summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA) will take place in 2022, CICA countries said in a declaration adopted at their summit in Tajikistan’s capital of Dushanbe on Saturday.

"We agree to hold the Sixth Meeting of CICA Ministers of Foreign Affairs in 2020 and the Sixth CICA Summit in 2022," the declaration reads.

The Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia, which unites 27 countries of the region (including Russia, China and India), was created at the initiative of Kazakhstan’s first President Nursultan Nazarbayev in 1992 in order to ensure peace, security and stability in Asia.