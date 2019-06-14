France's UN envoy points to key objectives of US foreign policy

NEW YORK, June 14. /TASS/. One of key trends that define the US foreign policy is preventing a strategic alliance between Russia and China, France's Ambassador to the United Nations Francois Delattre said in a commentary published in The New York Times on Thursday.

"We can see three powerful trends whose combined effects are significantly changing America's foreign policy," Delattre said.

"The first trend is based on the premise that the United States must prevent a strategic alliance between Moscow and Beijing. But the conclusions differ, as China is now perceived to be the main competitor," he added.