Russia, China subjected to twice as many doping tests as others for 2025 World Aquatics

MOSCOW, July 10. /TASS/. Athletes from Russia and China have been tested for banned substances twice as much as athletes from other nations ahead of the 2025 World Aquatics Championships, which kick off this week in Singapore, World Aquatics’ press office reported on Thursday.

According to World Aquatics, the average number of collected doping tests per swimmer from China was 8.80 - and from Russia - 8.20. The next-highest figures come from the United States (4.13), followed by Australia (4.00), France (3.60), Italy (3.50), Hungary (3.30), Japan (2.80), Canada (2.40) and Great Britain (2.20).

Since January 1, 2025, 4,018 doping tests have been collected from athletes competing at the World Aquatics Championships this year.

Neutral athletes in the event had to undergo tests for banned substances at least four times over the past year.

The 22nd annual World Aquatics Championships will take place from July 11 to August 3, 2025 in Singapore. Over 2,500 athletes are expected to participate at these World Aquatics Championships, representing World Aquatics’ 210 national member federations across the six aquatic sports: swimming, water polo, diving, artistic swimming, open water swimming and high diving.

Late last month, World Aquatics permitted Russian athletes to communicate with the media at the 2025 World Aquatics Championships and other international tournaments.

In September 2023, World Aquatics ruled to allow swimmers from Russia and Belarus to compete internationally at federation-sponsored tournaments, but under certain conditions. They included neutral-status participation and a ban on communication with the media.

World Aquatics’ previous ban on Russia

In March 2022, World Aquatics (FINA until December 2022) ruled to bar Russia and Belarus from FINA’s upcoming international swimming competitions.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) recommended international sports federations in late March 2023 to allow individual athletes from Russia and Belarus to participate in international sports tournaments, but only under specific conditions.

Specifically, athletes from the two countries should not be "actively supporting" Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine and must compete under a neutral status. Russia and Belarus were also banned from participating in international team events.