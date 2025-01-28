Russia’s 2023 Muaythai world champion slapped with four-year ban over doping abuse

MOSCOW, January 28. /TASS/. /TASS/. Russia’s Asadula Imangazaliev will be stripped of his gold medal that he won at the 2023 Muaythai World Championship for violating anti-doping regulations, the International Federation of Muaythai Associations (IFMA) said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Imangazaliev competed as an Individual Neutral Athlete at the 2023 IFMA Senior World Championships, held in Bangkok, Thailand, from May 3 to 13 2023," the statement reads. "During the competition, an in-competition doping control was conducted."

"Subsequent analysis by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA)-accredited laboratory in Bangkok identified the presence of [banned substance] Meldonium," according to the statement.

The IFMA ruled to suspend the Russian fighter for the period of four years beginning from June 19, 2023, while his "competitive results from May 12, 2023 to the date of the provisional suspension are also disqualified."

"Following the conclusion of the case and the issuance of the sanction, IFMA will proceed with the process of medal reallocation in accordance with the rules. The results of all athletes affected by this case will be updated, and any relevant medals, points, and prizes will be redistributed accordingly," the statement added.

The drug meldonium (mildronate) was placed on WADA’s prohibition list on January 1, 2016. The presence of this substance in an athlete’s bloodstream during and between competitions is a violation of the anti-doping rules. Meldonium is categorized by WADA’s blacklist as an S4 class substance (hormones and metabolic modulators).

Mildronate is a cardiovascular medication freely available for purchase at pharmacies across Russia without a doctor’s prescription.