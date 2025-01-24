International Chess Federation clears Russia’s U18 players for int’l team events

GENEVA, January 24. /TASS/. The International Chess Federation (FIDE) has ruled to allow Under-18 players from Russia and Belarus to participate in international team competitions, the press office of the Russian Chess Federation (RCF) announced in a statement on Friday.

"As instructed by the General Assembly, FIDE consulted the International Olympic Committee (IOC) for guidelines about the possibility of partially reconsidering existing restrictions to allow vulnerable groups to compete in all FIDE events," the statement reads.

According to the statement, the IOC issued a response: "It is up to each International Federation to consider the appropriate implementation of the IOC Executive Board recommendations on the participation of AIN [Individual Neutral Athletes] athletes in the events they govern."

"… in line with FIDE’s commitment to inclusivity, fair play, and international sporting principles, the FIDE Council has decided - To allow the participation of teams, consisting of neutral athletes, in the youth (under 18) competitions and events for players with disabilities," the statement reads.

Commenting on FIDE’s decision, President of the Russian Chess Federation Andrey Filatov told TASS that US President Donald Trump’s return to the Oval Office had an impact on the ruling from the world’s governing body of chess.

"The news of Donald Trump's return as president of the United States and his recent words that from now on there are only two genders had a big impact on FIDE, emboldening the organization to action," RCF President Filatov said in an interview with TASS.

"As the old Russian song goes: Only the brave conquer the seas," Filatov said in an interview with TASS.

"The news is certainly positive and, hopefully, this is only the first step," he continued. "However, I was nevertheless surprised that the changing of the guard in the White House had such an impact on the participation of our children and Para athletes in international tournaments."

FIDE’s sanctions against Russia

On February 28, 2022, FIDE announced that chess players from Russia and Belarus would be allowed to participate in international competitions under a neutral status, adding, however, that the federation had barred both countries from hosting official chess competitions.

On March 16, 2022, the world governing body of chess barred teams representing Russia and Belarus from all international competition.

On June 7, 2024, the FIDE Ethics Commission ruled to suspend the membership of the Russian Chess Federation (RCF) with the global federation for the two-year period because the RCF included as its members chess associations from the country’s new territories.

On June 26, 2024, Russia’s governing chess body filed an appeal against the decision of the FIDE Ethics Commission and requested a complete overhaul of the Ethics Commission, as well as the return of the flag and anthem to Russian athletes.

On September 13, 2024, the Appeals Chamber of the FIA Ethics Commission overturned the body's earlier decision to revoke the RCF’s membership, upholding the appeal of the Russian Chess Federation.