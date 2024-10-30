Chimaev eyes UFC middleweight title showdown in 2025

MOSCOW, October 30. /TASS/. Russia-born mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter Khamzat Chimaev, who currently represents the United Arab Emirates (UAE), is poised to challenge for the UFC Middleweight Championship belt next year, according to a spokesman for Chimaev's team who spoke to TASS on Wednesday.

Last Saturday at the UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship) 308 tournament in Abu Dhabi, Chimaev secured a victory over Australia’s Robert Whittaker, winning by submission in the fourth minute of the fight.

"The UFC is set to discuss a potential title bout for Khamzat Chimaev. We expect it to take place next year," the spokesman stated.

Chimaev, nicknamed ‘Borz,’ is 30 years old and holds an impressive record of 14 wins — six by knockout, six by submission, and two by decision — in all his UFC bouts.

The Ultimate Fighting Championship is the world’s largest mixed martial arts (MMA) event, showcasing top-ranked fighters from around the globe, including numerous Russian competitors.