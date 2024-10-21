President Putin grants Russian citizenship to Brazilian footballer Douglas Santos

MOSCOW, October 21. /TASS/. Douglas Santos, a Brazilian footballer currently playing for Zenit St. Petersburg in the Russian Premier League (RPL), has been officially granted Russian citizenship by a decree of President Vladimir Putin. The official document was published on Monday on a website featuring official government legal information.

Santos, 30, has been playing as a left-back for Zenit St. Petersburg FC since July 2019. He is already a five-time winner of the Russian championship, a two-time winner of the Russian Cup, and the holder of Russia’s Super Cup.

The Brazilian defender has scored seven goals and provided 33 assists in his 198 match appearances with Zenit St. Petersburg FC.

Playing for his Brazilian national side in 2016, he won a silver medal at the Summer Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro.