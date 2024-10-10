Tennis great Rafael Nadal calls it quits

MADRID, October 10. /TASS/. Spanish tennis virtuoso Rafael Nadal announced on his X social network account that he has decided to call it a career.

"Hello everyone. I'm here to let you know that I am retiring from professional tennis," the 22-time Grand Slam winner stated. "The reality is it has been some difficult years, these last two especially. I don’t think I have been able to play without limitations."

"It is obviously a difficult decision, one that has taken me some time to make, but in this life, everything has a beginning and an end, and I think it’s the appropriate time to put an end to a career that has been long and much more successful than I could have ever imagined," he added.

Nadal also said that the 2024 Davis Cup Final Eight tournament, which is hosted by Spain’s Malaga between November 19 and 24, will be his last event as a pro.

"I am very excited that my last tournament will be the final of the Davis Cup and representing my country," said Nadal. "I think I’ve come full circle since one of my first great joys as a professional tennis player was the Davis Cup final in Sevilla in 2004."

"I feel super, super lucky for all the things I’ve been able to experience," the five-time Davis Cup winner added.

Nadal, 38, spent 209 weeks as the world’s top-ranked player during his career, winning a staggering 92 ATP titles over that span, including 22 Grand Slams, the second most all-time. He is also a two-time Olympic champion, winning the gold in men’s singles at the 2008 Summer Olympics in China and another in men’s doubles (paired with Spain’s Marc Lopez) at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Brazil’s Rio de Janeiro.