Pjanic says he is happy to move to PFC CSKA

MOSCOW, September 25. /TASS/. Bosnian midfielder Miralem Pjanic, a four-time Italian soccer champion, is happy about his transfer to PFC CSKA Moscow and is looking forward to playing for the club.

On September 24, the Sportske portal, citing the player, reported that Pjanic had agreed to join the PFC CSKA.

"I am very happy, I can't wait for the kick-off. I know a lot about CSKA, it's a big club," Pjanic is quoted by Sport-Express as saying.

Pjanic, 34, played for French Metz and Lyon, Spanish Barcelona, Turkish Besitkas and Italian Roma and Juventus, in which he became a four-time champion of Italy. The midfielder's last club was Sharjah FC from the UAE.

Since July 1, 2024 the Bosnian player has been a free agent. In the national team of Bosnia-Herzegovina Pjanic played 115 matches and scored 17 goals.

In September 2022, Pjanic dismissed as unsuccessful the idea of the Football Union of Bosnia-Herzegovina of holding a friendly match with the Russian national team. The game between Russia and Bosnia-Herzegovina failed to take place due to the Bosnian side’s refusal.