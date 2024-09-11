Olympic Movement is really ‘in its decline,’ says Russian Olympic chief Pozdnyakov

NIZHNY NOVGOROD, September 11. /TASS/. The Olympic Movement is in its decline nowadays, President of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) Stanislav Pozdnyakov said on Wednesday.

"The obvious proof that the Olympic Movement is really in its decline, is that within such relatively short period of time there was a transformation of ideals, traditions, as well as an utter disregard of all traditions," he said.

"This is not because of us [Russia] not taking part, but because of such developments, which undermine the essence and meaning of everything," the Russian Olympic chief noted referring to two female boxers at the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics who earlier failed gender tests.

Lin Yu Ting of Chinese Taipei took the gold medal in the women's 57kg weight class in the boxing event at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, while Imane Khelif of Algeria won the women's 66kg weight class event. Both athletes had been disqualified from the 2023 World Championship after failing gender tests.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) stated that the organization cleared both of the boxers based on what had been stated in their national passports. The IOC’s decision to allow them to compete in the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics provoked an outcry from the sporting community.