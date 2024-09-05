Russia impressed with its recent anti-doping fight in sports, says Russian Olympic chief

RAUBICHI /Belarus/, September 5. /TASS/. Russia’s work to thwart anti-doping rules’ violations in sports is impressive, President of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) Stanislav Pozdnyakov said on Thursday.

"The implication of doping abuse may be very damaging to the image of any major sporting power," Pozdnyakov said speaking at the sports anti-doping forum in Belarus. "The work that Russia has done to combat doping is impressive."

The international Clean Sport Forum is taking place at the Raubichi Olympic Winter Sports Center in Belarus on Thursday.

"This problem has been in the focus at all levels, and most importantly, we have all come to the same conclusion that preventive measures must be in place to deal with this issue." Pozdnyakov added.