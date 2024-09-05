{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news
Eastern Economic Forum

Russian football chief Dyukov says Russia-Paraguay friendly may be played next year

The Russian national football team was scheduled to play a friendly football match against Paraguay on March 25, but the game was called off following a deadly terrorist attack on the Crocus City Hall in the Moscow Region

VLADIVOSTOK, September 5. /TASS/. A possible friendly football match between the national teams of Paraguay and Russia may be organized next year, Russian Football Union (RFU) President Alexander Dyukov said on Thursday.

The Russian national football team was scheduled to play a friendly football match against Paraguay on March 25, but the game was called off following a deadly terrorist attack on the Crocus City Hall in the Moscow Region earlier that month.

"That match was postponed due to well-known reasons," Dyukov said speaking on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in Russia’s Vladivostok.

"We are currently in discussions on the possible date for this match," he said. "We have a principled agreement on holding this match and we are planning to hold it next year."

About 2024 Eastern Economic Forum

The Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) is underway on the campus of the Far Eastern Federal University in Vladivostok on September 3-6, 2024. The main theme of the EEF in 2024 is "Far East 2030. Combining strengths to create new potential."

The EEF is one of the largest international conferences in Russia. It has been held in the Primorsky Region’s Russky Island in Vladivostok since 2015. The Forum is the initiative of Russian President Vladimir Putin, who decreed that the event be held annually.

The forum's objectives and goals include promoting the accelerated growth of Russia’s Far East region; assessing its potential for exports; expanding international cooperation in the Asia-Pacific Region; showcasing the investment appeal of the region, its steadily progressing territories, and the Vladivostok free port.

The Roscongress Foundation has served as the Forum’s organizer since 2016. TASS is the general information partner of the EEF.

Russia’s football ban

The International Association Football Federation (FIFA) announced on February 28, 2022 that the Russian national team and all professional clubs representing the country were barred from taking part in FIFA tournaments.

In turn, the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) made a similar decision in regard to the Russian national football team’s participation in UEFA tournaments.

Both FIFA and UEFA cited Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine as grounds for their respective bans on Russian teams’ participation in competitions.

Since sanctions were introduced, the Russian national football squad has played a host of friendlies against other countries, namely against Kyrgyzstan (2-1), Tajikistan (0-0), Uzbekistan (0-0), Iran (1-1), Iraq (2-0), Cameroon (1-0), Kenya (2-2), Cuba (8-0), Serbia (4-0) and Belarus 4-0.

Tags
Eastern Economic Forum
Russian swimmer Shabalina wins gold at 2024 Paris Paralympics in women’s 200m medley
The 2024 Summer Paralympic Games run in the French capital of Paris between August 28 and September 8
Read more
Press review: Putin goes to Mongolia and Berlin gives Kiev free run to use its weapons
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, September 3rd
Read more
US imposes sanctions on RT executives, unseals charges against two RT employees
In addition, the US Department of State has restricted the Rossiya Segodnya media group and its subsidiaries - RIA Novosti, RT, TV-Novosti, Ruptly, and Sputnik
Read more
Scholz criticizes opponents of US missile deployment in Germany
At the same time, the German chancellor claimed that Russia has allegedly been carrying out a large-scale arms buildup, including missiles, for years
Read more
Israel using talks with Hamas as smoke screen for its operation in Gaza — Russian mission
Dmitry Polyansky stressed that there are no indications that the authorities are ready to change this policy
Read more
Japan loses Russian car market for long — Russian Foreign Ministry
Tokyo did itself a disservice in attempts to isolate Russia, Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova noted
Read more
Russia to protect interests of people in Ukraine defending rights to speak Russian — Putin
The Eastern Economic Forum is underway on the campus of the Far Eastern Federal University in Vladivostok on September 3-6, 2024
Read more
ICC arrest warrant will not limit Putin's international contacts — Kremlin
According to Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov, the authorities see "great interest in the country [Russia] from the global majority"
Read more
Focus on Africa and the Middle East: what weapons Russia offers in Egypt
The Egypt International Airshow 2024 is taking place for the first time on September 3-5. Russia is represented by a joint exposition organized by Rosoboronexport (part of Rostec State Corporation). What samples of weapons and military equipment are on offer from Russian manufacturers to foreign customers, how Russia's military-technical cooperation with other countries is developing and more in this TASS factsheet
Read more
Russia, China officially confirm renunciation of territorial claims, diplomat says
Maria Zakharova stressed that the mutual renunciation of territorial claims by Moscow and Beijing had been enshrined in the July 16, 2001, Treaty of Good Neighborliness, Friendship and Cooperation, with Moscow and Beijing putting border issues to bed once and for all by signing the Additional Agreement on the Eastern part of the Russia-China Border on October 14, 2004, and ratifying the document later"
Read more
Russia effectively fighting foreign military instructors in Ukraine — Kremlin
"Foreign countries are definitely involved in the conflict," Dmitry Peskov noted
Read more
Russian forces wipe out Ukrainian training center with NATO instructors in Poltava
Vladimir Saldo stressed that the military bloc is providing both financial and administrative support for the operation of such centers
Read more
Four Syrian soldiers killed in gunfight with group of militants
According to Captain 1st Rank Oleg Ignasyuk, aircraft of the US-led international counterterrorism coalition violated the Syrian airspace in the area of al-Tanf eight times over the past day
Read more
FACTBOX: BRICS profile in brief, expansion stages
The BRICS+ countries account for 46% of the world's population (8.1 billion)
Read more
Ukraine pulling fresh forces to Kursk area — Russian officer
According to the commander of the Akhmat special forces commando unit Apty Alaudinov, there were no large-scale attacks on Wednesday
Read more
Georgian president won’t recognize results of parliamentary elections, says PM
According to Irakli Kobakhidze, Salome Zourabichvili will define the results as illegitimate
Read more
US to continue shipping arms to Ukraine regardless of election outcome — Medvedev
"They made money on everything, they humiliated Europe, they pulled the industry to their soil, they have not lost anything," Russian Security Council deputy chairman added
Read more
West has yet to grasp 'plague' it created in Kiev regime — Russian MFA
Maria Zakharova also noted that the battalions that will now be created from Ukrainian citizens recruited in European countries "will also strike at Western European countries"
Read more
Industry Ministry should place orders for assemblies at Russian plants — Putin
"This is very important, in high demand," the Russian president noted
Read more
Russia never refused Ukraine negotiations, but not on basis of ephemeral demands — Putin
A meeting between the Russian and Ukrainian delegations in Istanbul was held on March 29, 2022, with talks lasting for about three hours
Read more
Putin appreciates Brazil, India, China for trying to help resolve Ukraine crisis
Russia will always protect its interests and the interests of people in Ukraine who fight for their rights to speak Russian and for their traditions, the Russian leader emphasized
Read more
Opposition in Georgia has no resource to stage revolution — PM
The government is stronger and more solid than ever, Irakli Kobakhidze said
Read more
EEF Day 1 portfolio of contracts nears $40 bln — minister
According to Russian Minister for the Development of the Far East Alexey Chekunov, they practically reached the volume of investments under all contracts signed during the 8th Forum
Read more
Russian Su-25 attack aircraft strike massed Ukrainian troops, equipment in Kursk area
"Reconnaissance reports said that all the designated targets had been destroyed," the Defense Ministry reported
Read more
US’ new 18-paragraph plan for Gaza ceasefire 90% agreed — official
According to the official, the deal has "three primary components"
Read more
Georgian PM claims Zourabichvili no longer president after violating constitution
According to Irakli Kobakhidze, after the opposition did not vote in the parliament to impeach Salome Zourabichvili, she became "not the president of Georgia but the president of the National Movement and yet another ordinary puppet of the National Movement"
Read more
Russia to have lower revenues from slashed gas exports to EU — Putin
The ones supplying energy resources to Europe take care of their national interests in the first instance, the Russian leader said
Read more
China, India, Turkey lead trade turnover with Russia — Customs Service
According to Vladimir Ivin, the departure of EU countries from the leaders in trade turnover with Russia was gradual
Read more
Rada lawmaker accuses Kiev of downplaying death toll of strike at Poltava military school
Artem Dmitruk noted that the Ukrainian armed forces command did not order the servicemen to go down to basements during an air raid alert, which resulted in most servicemen getting killed
Read more
Two-state solution is at core of current escalations in Middle East — Putin
According to the Russian leader, "this stance is shared by many people in the world and, as strange as it may seem, by the United States as well"
Read more
Putin says Russia 'backs' Harris post-Biden exit
The Russian president joked that Harris’ "laughter is so expressive and contagious," that you can assume "she’s doing well"
Read more
Kremlin points to increasing number of people signing contracts with Defense Ministry
Dmitry Peskov also noted that economic measures were being taken to speed up the process
Read more
Hvaldimir, beluga whale suspected of being Russian spy, could be shot — ecologists
The dead beluga whale was discovered in the sea near the city of Stavanger in western Norway on August 31
Read more
ICC should be wary of acting on Putin's arrest warrant — Medvedev
On March 17, 2023, the ICC issued arrest warrants for Putin and Maria Lvova-Belova, the Russian presidential commissioner for children’s rights, for their alleged involvement in war crimes "consisting of the illegal deportation of the population," including children, and their illegal transfer to Russia
Read more
Putin to speak at Eastern Economic Forum’s plenary session
Russian President delivers a 30-minute or so speech and then answers questions
Read more
Russia to supply 1.9 mln tons of petroleum, 60,000 tons of kerosene per year to Mongolia
Russia ensures almost 99% of Mongolia’s gasoline imports
Read more
Serbia won’t let fraternal relations between Belgrade and Moscow deteriorate — deputy PM
The meeting between the Russian president and the Serbian deputy prime minister took place on the campus of the Far Eastern Federal University on Russky Island
Read more
Over 10 groups of Russian tourists visit ski resort in North Korea - minister
According to the Minister of Natural Resources Alexander Kozlov, air flights from Vladivostok to Pyongyang have been organized for Russian tourist groups
Read more
Kiev regime reveals its true self: Kremlin comments on Ukrainian plans in Russia’s Kursk
"And we must go our way to complete the special military operation and accomplish the tasks facing us," Dmitry Peskov added
Read more
IAEA does not rule out serious situations emerging at Zaporozhye nuke plant
Director General Rafael Grossi stressed that "we must keep a state of permanent alert until the conflict is over or it enters the phase where there is no more active military activity"
Read more
India to open direct flights from Russia to Goa, Mumbai — envoy
Vinay Kumar told TASS that Russia is currently working on increasing the number of civil flights
Read more
Press review: Mongolia shoves Putin's arrest warrant and big deals abound at EEF
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, September 4th
Read more
Repelled attacks, Ukrainian losses: what is known about situation in Kursk Region
According to the report, Ukrainian sabotage groups trying to penetrate deep into Russia’s interior continue to be met with resistance
Read more
No foreign mercenary fighting for Ukraine will stay unpunished — envoy
Rodion Miroshnik added that the Russian court has already convicted several foreign mercenaries, "but, unfortunately, in absentia"
Read more
Russian lawmaker blames Ukraine for indulging in nuclear terrorists at state level
Leonid Slutsky welcomed the IAEA’s attention to the developments around the ZNPP
Read more
Ukraine loses over 600 men after Russian attack on Poltava military school — politician
Igor Mosiychuk noted that the blame for what happened lies mainly with the Ukrainian military authorities, who allowed such a large number of servicemen to gather in one place
Read more
Russian diplomat doubts IAEA will say who stands behind attacks on Zaporozhye NPP
According to Mikhail Ulyanov, Rafael Grossi's fifth visit to ZNPP will not point the finger at the attackers
Read more
West, Kiev dropped Istanbul deal for sake of 'defeating' Russia, but to no avail — Putin
It is stressed that Boris Johnson instructed the Ukrainians to fight to the last Ukrainian
Read more
India can help in dialogue on Ukraine, but no precondition for talks — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov drew attention to the existing "highly constructive, even friendly relations" between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin
Read more
Kursk battle to pave way for Russian victory in special op — Russian commander
Apty Alaudinov stressed that the enemy's "entire frontline has collapsed and our troops are advancing, liberating several settlements every day"
Read more
Russian authorities have never had any claims against Durov — Putin
The Russian president noted that "all platforms of this kind have such a flaw," but, in his opinion the French authorities’ actions are unclear and selective
Read more
Lavrov issues stark warning not to fool with Russia's red lines
According to the foreign minister, the US is starting to lose its sense of mutual restraint with Russia
Read more
North Korea sending trash balloons to South Korea for second day
The South Korean military has called on people to report such findings to the authorities and refrain from approaching them
Read more
Top Ukrainian diplomat Kuleba submits letter of resignation
Verkhovna Rada speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk published a photo of Kuleba’s letter where he asks to resign without specifying any reasons for his decision
Read more
Ukrainian group in DPR’s Ugledar almost encircled — law enforcement
It is reported that the circle around Ugledar is gradually tightening
Read more
Verkhovna Rada stalls on Foreign Minister Kuleba’s resignation
There will be no additional vote on resignations today, and it is unclear when lawmakers will broach the Kuleba issue again
Read more
Russia, Mongolia looking at expanding air service — minister
Russian Minister of Natural Resources Alexander Kozlov noted that the task is at the level of transport ministries
Read more
Putin outlines how US leveraged WWII to increase dollar's power
"The main point is that the currency of a country reflects the economic power of the state," the Russian leader noted
Read more
Telegram, other messengers should not be used to share crucial information — Medvedev
The Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman said that decrypting and processing the entire array of information on Telegram will take considerable effort and time
Read more
Air India airplane headed from India to UK makes emergency landing in Moscow
Currently, airport services and A-Technics specialists are assisting the foreign crew in preparing to continue the flight
Read more
FACTBOX: Striking Ukrainian reserves: situation in Kursk Region
Russian aviation has hit Ukrainian reserves in 15 localities in the Sumy Region over the day
Read more
Consequences of further Ukrainian terror to be 'extremely painful' — Russian MFA
Maria Zakharova noted that the European politicians "now only have one so-called Western piece of rhetoric left, the one about strategically defeating Russia" and they are not even mentioning the people of Ukraine anymore, or democracy
Read more
Russia hurt Ukraine bad in Kursk Region using only token force
Major General Apty Alaudinov noted that the Ukrainian armed forces relocated the best-prepared units, equipped with Western vehicles, for the Kursk operation
Read more
Ukraine will lose in Kursk — Putin
The Russian leader noted that the Kursk attack was meant to stop the Russian advance in Donbass
Read more
Emergencies Ministry pyrotechnics destroy Patriot missile’s warhead in Kursk Region
The Emergencies Ministry noted that the radiation level in the region is normal and no excessive concentrations of hazardous chemicals had been detected
Read more
Battlegroup North wipes out up to 75 enemy servicemen in Kharkov Region — top brass
The Battlegroup East liberated the settlement of Prechistovka in the Donetsk People's Republic in one day
Read more
Radioactive particles from Chernobyl zone may reach Poland Thursday — weather forecaster
According to earlier reports, a fire measuring 20 hectares in area was spotted in the zone of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant
Read more
China displayed Kinzhal-like hypersonic missile as warning to US — newspaper
According to the experts cited by SCMP, "the Chinese variant is more powerful and would deter US warships from entering the region in the event of a conflict"
Read more
Ukrainian forces use drones configured in UK for strikes inside Russia — diplomat
According to Maria Zakharova, these drones were assembled in the Vyshgorod district of the Kiev Region, and they were launched near Slavyansk in the Kiev-controlled part of DPR
Read more
Finland may take part in NATO nuclear deterrence exercise — Yle
The Finnish Presidential Office and the Ministry of Defense refused to make any comments
Read more
Moscow to view any attempted provocation against Transnistria as attack on Russia
According to Maria Zakharova, the Moldovan authorities are leading the country down the "disastrous path of Ukraine," as they follow an anti-Russian course upon instructions from the West
Read more
Pilots of Russia’s MiG combat planes to get helmet-mounted target acquisition systems
The systems are to replace the imported Ukrainian devices, according to the supplier
Read more
Journalists from Australia's ABC News illegally cross border into Russia’s Kursk Region
"Crossing the border here doesn’t just carry the physical risk of being in a war zone; it also means that as individuals, we’re unlikely to ever be able to return to Russia," reporters Kathryn Diss and Fletcher Yeung write
Read more
Russia's sacred duty is to kick enemy out of Kursk Region, protect citizens — Putin
"And, of course, the whole country must do everything to support people," the Russian leader emphasized
Read more
West conducts bioweapons experiments on psych patients in Ukraine — research institute
According to Mikhail Kovalchuk, advancements in genetics have now reached such heights that it is possible to modify the genome as needed
Read more
At least 4 killed, 30 injured in school shooting in Winder, Georgia — CNN
According to the report, the suspect is currently in custody, and it is unclear if he is a student of this school
Read more
Russia to allocate $1.9 bln for purchases of currency, gold from September 6 to October 4
Daily volume of purchase of foreign currency and gold will equal 8.2 bln rubles
Read more
In case of supplies of long-range weapons to Kiev buffer zone may reach Poland — Medvedev
"Obviously, we need to create a buffer zone for the future to ensure that nothing flies in," the deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council said
Read more
Ukrainian military remotely mines roads in Kursk Region — chief of Russian commando unit
It is specified that the Ukrainian army was literally cramming the roads with explosive items, including PFM-1 Lepestok antipersonnel mines and cluster munitions
Read more
Ukraine rejected Istanbul deal under Western pressure, says Putin
The head of state noted that Russia has never rejected and does not reject holding negotiations but only on the basis of talks reached and documented back then in Istanbul
Read more
US, South Korea trigger conflict by holding constant drills — Defense Ministry
It is noted that the US and South Korea held "the largest-ever joint military exercises Ulji Freedom Shield" on August 19-29
Read more
Rosatom ready to discuss cooperation on Northern Sea Route with Japan — CEO
According to Alexey Likhachev, there is a platform for developing comprehensive relations
Read more
Nine people, including children, injured in Ukraine’s shelling attack on Donetsk market
It was previously reported that eight people suffered injuries and three were killed
Read more
Far East becomes Russia's flagship in global economy — Putin
The president recalled that the development of the region was defined as a national priority for the 21st century
Read more
NATO stirs the pot in Asia-Pacific region — Russian Foreign Ministry
Maria Zakharova quipped that she had not heard anyone inviting NATO to the region
Read more
Russia not mulling new mobilization, Kremlin tells TASS
Meanwhile, the number of those seeking to sign a contract with the Russian Defense Ministry to join the special military operation is growing, Dmitry Peskov stressed
Read more
US seeking to 'sterilize' national information space from dissent — Russian diplomat
These actions create a media background for implementing corresponding campaign decisions, Maria Zakharova said
Read more
Ukrainian troops flee blindly during liberation of DPR's Prechistovka — top brass
It also released a video showing Ukrainian servicemen fleeing en masse towards Zolotaya Niva and Shakhterskoye, leaving their wounded comrades on the battlefield
Read more
Putin says not been on phone with Western leaders, including US, for long time
"Although, of course, certain information can be exchanged through various channels," the Russian leader noted
Read more
Zelensky asking India to host Ukraine conference presumptuous — MFA
"It seems to me that Zelensky just does not understand the position India and its leadership hold," Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova underlined
Read more
Russia already won special military op — army official
"Our next task is to do everything possible to ensure that we remain a united family ready for future challenges," Apty Alaudinov said
Read more
Kiev seeks lifting of restrictions on strikes on Russia amid dire battlefield situation
However, according to Maria Zakharova, this will turn out to be "a plan of trouble" for Kiev rather than "a plan of victory"
Read more
Belarus detained Japanese intelligence agent, government television reports
The agent was gathering information about the social and political situation in Belarus, according to the report
Read more
Putin inspects Pacific Fleet corvette in Russia’s Far East
The flotilla chief told Putin about the troops and means from his unit as well as their operational procedures
Read more
IAEA says all seven pillars of Zaporozhye NPP nuclear security compromised
The report emphasized that the plant faces challenges in terms of personnel, providing water to cool the reactors and accessing external power supply
Read more
ABC News releases rules for Trump-Harris debates
Questions to the candidates will be asked only by moderators and the candidates will have two minutes to answer
Read more
Russian diplomat calls for probe into Israel’s violations of humanitarian law in Gaza
Dmitry Polyansky noted that there a reports about shelling attacks on convoys and mass graves of Palestinians
Read more
Russian forces taking out big chunks of Ukrainian hardware in Kursk daily
Apty Alaudinov specified that in recent days, the adversary has been tentative in advancing its hardware
Read more
Japan confirms detention of its citizen in Belarus
Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi refused to share any details about the detention
Read more
Putin gives lengthy speech at EEF plenary session
In 2016-2018, Putin was a bit more curt with his speeches, as they all lasted about 20 minutes
Read more
Communication with Russian president 'deep, productive' — Malaysia’s PM
The Eastern Economic Forum is underway on the campus of the Far Eastern Federal University in Vladivostok on September 3-6, 2024
Read more