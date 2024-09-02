One more Russian swimmer wins gold medal at Paralympic Games in Paris

PARIS, September 2. /TASS/. Russian swimmer Dmitrii Cherniaev has won a gold medal at the 2024 Paris Paralympic Games.

The Russian came first in the men's 100m breaststroke SB4 final, covering the distance in 1:32.2. Greece’s Antonios Tsapatakis came second (1:36.16) and Manuel Bortuzzo of Italy was third (1:42.52).

SB4 is for breaststroke swimmers with coordination affected to a moderate degree in the whole body, or to a high degree in the trunk and legs.

Cherniaev, 24, is a gold medalist of the Tokyo Paralympic Games in 2024.

The 2024 Summer Paralympic Games are taking place in the French capital of Paris between August 28 and September 8. Eighty-eight Russian Paralympians are participating in the Games as neutrals. They were barred from taking part in the opening and closing ceremonies and are also excluded from the overall medal standings.