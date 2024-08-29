Russian swimmer Shabalina wins bronze medal at Paris Paralympics

PARIS, August 30. /TASS/. Russian swimmer Valeria Shabalina has won the bronze medal in the women’s 100m butterfly S14 event at the 2024 Paris Paralympic Games.

Shabalina coverrend the distance in 1:04.40. Poppy Maskill of the United Kingdom set a new world record and won the gold medal (1:03.00) and Yui Lam Chan of Hong Long came second (1:03.70).

Swimmers in the S14 class have intellectual disabilities.

Shabalina, 29, won three gold medals at the Tokyo Paralympic Games in 2021 and a silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics.

The 2024 Summer Paralympic Games are taking place in the French capital of Paris between August 28 and September 8. Russian Paralympians are participating in the Games as neutrals. They were barred from taking part in the opening and closing ceremonies and are also excluded from the overall medal standings.