Russia's Mirra Andreyeva enters quarterfinals of WTA tournament in Cincinnati

WASHINGTON, August 17. /TASS/. Russian Mirra Andreyeva made it to the quarterfinals of the WTA tournament in Cincinnati defeating Italian Jasmine Paolini in the third round.

Andreyeva, who has no seeding number in the tournament, won the match with a score of 3:6, 6:3, 6:2. In the quarterfinals, Andreyeva will play against Poland's Iga Swiatek, who is currently ranked the world's number 1 in women’s singles.

Andreyeva (17) is ranked 24th in the WTA rankings. She has one victory in singles at tournaments under the auspices of the organization.

Andreyeva's best result at a Grand Slam tournament is reaching the semifinals of the 2024 French Open. At the Olympic Games in Paris, Andreyeva won silver in doubles competition together with Diana Shnaider.

Paolini (28) is ranked fifth in the WTA. The athlete has two titles under the auspices of the organization. The Italian has twice reached the finals of Grand Slam tournaments: the French Open and Wimbledon, both times in 2024.

The tournament in Cincinnati belongs to the WTA 1,000 category. The winner of the previous WTA 1000 was American Cori "Coco" Gauff. Among Russians, the tournament was been won by Vera Zvonareva (2006), Anna Chakvetadze (2007), Nadezhda Petrova (2008) and Maria Sharapova (2011).