Tennis player Rublev advances to Last 16 of Cincy Open

WASHINGTON, August 15. /TASS/. Russian tennis player Andrey Rublev won against Zhizhen Zhang of China on Thursday to reach the Last 16 of ATP Cincinnati Masters 2024, held in Ohio, United States.

Rublev, seeded sixth, beat Zhizhen Zhang (not seeded) 6-4, 6-3 in the third round.

In the next round, he will face the winner of the match between US wildcard Brandon Nakashima and Arthur Fils of France.

Rublev, 26, is ranked 6th in the ATP World Rankings and has won 16 ATP tournament titles, two of them this year. He has also appeared in numerous Grand Slam tournaments, albeit never advancing beyond the quarterfinals. Rublev took home the gold at the 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo in mixed doubles (with teammate Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova) and also won the 2021 Davis Cup as part of the Russian national team.

Another player from Russia, Karen Khachanov, lost 3-6, 2-6 to Germany’s Alexander Zverev earlier in the day.

The ATP Cincinnati Masters 2024 open tennis tournament is organized on outdoor hard courts in the city of Cincinnati, the US state of Ohio, and will end on August 19. The event has $6.8 million in prize money up for grabs. The current winner is Novak Djokovic of Serbia, who withdrew from this year’s competition. Russian player Daniil Medvedev won the event in 2019.