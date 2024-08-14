Over 80 Russian athletes cleared for 2024 Summer Paralympics in France — RPC chief

MOSCOW, August 14. /TASS/. The Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC) received official accreditations for the country’s 85 out of 92 athletes bound for the 2024 Summer Paralympics in France, RPC President Pavel Rozhkov told TASS on Wednesday.

"The Russian Paralympic Committee has received accreditation cards for almost all of the athletes, who applied to compete in the Paralympic Games in Paris," he said. "They are all already here at the RPC headquarters in Moscow."

"The verification process is still underway regarding seven more [Russian] athletes and we are waiting for the final decision," the RPC chief added.

The 2024 Summer Paralympic Games will be held in the French capital of Paris between August 28 and September 8.