UK’s Sebastian Coe to consider running for IOC president — report

LONDON, August 11. /TASS/. World Athletics President Sebastian Coe said he will consider running for the office of International Olympic Committee president, according to his interview with the Daily Mail.

The Briton made the announcement after current IOC President Thomas Bach said on August 10 he would not seek reelection. The IOC is to select its next president in March of 2025.

"I have always made it clear that if the opportunity arose, then I will give it serious thought," Coe said. "Of course I am going to consider it."

"I have been privileged to compete in two Olympic Games. I have chaired a national Olympic committee, and I now have the best job in the world as president of the No. 1 Olympic sport," he went on to say.

Coe, 67, has been World Athletics president since 2015, most recently reelected in 2023. He is a two-time Olympic running champion and Europe champion. In 1980 he took part in the Moscow Olympics, where the UK competed under the Olympic flag.