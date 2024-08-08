IPC set to decide by August 9 on list of eligible Russian athletes for 2024 Paralympics

MOSCOW, August 8. /TASS/. The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) plans to conclude by Friday its verification of Russian athletes’ eligibility to participate in the 2024 Summer Paralympic Games in Paris, the IPC press office said in a statement to TASS on Thursday.

"The team is now processing the data, double-checking the eligibility of all athletes. We should have a clearer picture of final athlete numbers by Friday," the IPC’s statement reads.

In early August, President of the Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC) Pavel Rozhkov told TASS that the IPC approved a list of 92 Russian athletes for their participation in the 2024 Summer Paralympic Games in France. However, the final decision regarding the delegation of Russian Paralympians in France has not been made as of yet and is expected in the nearest future.

The 2024 Summer Paralympic Games will be held in the French capital of Paris between August 28 and September 8.