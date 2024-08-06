Russia finishes 2nd in overall medal standings at 2024 Vocotruyen World Championship

MOSCOW, August 6. /TASS/. The Russian national team finished the 2024 Vocotruyen World Championship in Vietnam in the 2nd place of the overall medal standings.

Russian fighters won 12 medals in various competitions and it includes four gold, three silver and five bronze medals. The first place went to one of the two Vietnamese teams represented at the tournament and the third place went to the national team of France.

The gold medals for the Russian national team were brought by Andrey Grosul (men’s over-90 kilograms weight category), Artyom Kozhokin (men’s under-82 kg) Dmitry Zverev (men’s under-72 kg) and Anastasiya Kotova (women’s under-65 kg).

The silver went to Sergey Reznikov (men’s under-90 kg), Mariana Avdeyenko (women’s over-65 kg) and Valery Strelchenko (men’s under-64 kg). The bronze medals for the Russian national team were bagged by David Avagyan (men’s under-77 kg), Arsen Aliyev (men’s under-68 kg), Nadir Alibegov (men’s under-60 kg), Daria Ivakina (women’s under-48 kg) and Yekaterina Zhuleva in women’s martial arts technique competitions.

Just like in the previous year, the Russian national team, which listed 17 fighters, participated in the Vocotruyen World Championship under the country’s national flag and to the tune of the national anthem.

The Vocotruyen World Championship is also known as the VO Vietnam World Championship. The event features a mixture of various Vietnamese traditional martial arts. It is organized by the World Federation of Vietnam Vocotruyen (WFVV). This year the championship was hosted by the Vietnamese city of Ho Chi Minh and it kicked off on July 31.