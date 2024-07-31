Russian flag shown during Olympic swimming broadcast

PARIS, July 31. /TASS/. The Olympic broadcast preceding the women's 200-meter breaststroke preliminary heats during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games featured Russia’s flag.

Information about the current world and Olympic records is usually included in the broadcast before a swimming event begins. Russia’s Yevgenia Chikunova holds the women's world 200-meter backstroke record, which she set at the Russian Championship in April 2023, covering the distance in 2:17.55. The Olympic record is held by South Africa’s Tatjana Smith (2:18.95).

On July 28, Chikunova finished first in the Russian Cup finals in Yekaterinburg in a time of 2:18.98, which is the fastest time this year. The 200-meter breaststroke finals will take place at the Paris OIympics on August 1.

Earlier, Chikunova swam the 100-meter backstroke event in the Russian Cup finals faster than Smith did in Paris, where she took the gold in the event.