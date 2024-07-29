Olympics organizers deny playing role in Russian journalists losing accreditation in Paris

PARIS, July 29. /TASS/. The Organizing Committee of the 2024 Olympics in France was simply enforcing a previous decision made by the French government by revoking the accreditation licenses of four TASS journalists, Paris 2024 spokeswoman Anne Deschamps said during a news conference.

According to Deschamps, there were journalists who were stripped of their accreditation but the 2024-Paris Organizing Committee never participated in such hearings and only received a copy of the verdict.

The 2024-Paris Organizing Committee announced earlier that it had decided to revoke the accreditation of four TASS correspondents working at the Summer Games in the French capital citing a decision made by the French authorities as the reason.

There were no specific details provided later in the official statement from the Organizing Committee as it only referred to the Code of the French Interior Ministry’s security regulations.

The 2024 Summer Olympic Games are hosted by the French capital of Paris between July 26 and August 11.