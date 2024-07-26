Olympic gold medals valued at little under $1,000 — Danish company

STOCKHOLM, July 26. /TASS/. The value of gold and silver medals at this year’s Olympics in Paris has increased compared to the Tokyo 2021 Olympic Games.

A gold medal now has a value of almost $1,000, the Danish Saxo Group reported, citing its own estimates.

Gold medals saw an especially large increase in value: they went from $763 at the 2021 Olympics to $935 this year. Silver medals saw a smaller uptick: from $415 to $473. Bronze medals, however, depreciated in value: from $410 to $390.

The Saxo Group said that the rise in the value of gold and silver medals is due to increased demand for the metals, a result of "the global transition toward green energy.".