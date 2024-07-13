{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Czech tennis player Barbora Krejcikova wins Wimbledon women’s title

Krejcikova has won a second Grand Slam trophy in addition to the 2021 French Open singles championship, at which she defeated Russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-1, 2-6, 6-4

LONDON, July 13. /TASS/. Czech tennis player Barbora Krejcikova beat Italy’s Jasmine Paolini in the women’s final of the 2024 Wimbledon Championship in London.

The No. 31 seed overpowered Paolini (No. 7 seed at the tournament) in three sets, winning 6-2, 2-6, 6-4.

Krejcikova has won a second Grand Slam trophy in addition to the 2021 French Open singles championship, at which she defeated Russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-1, 2-6, 6-4.

The Wimbledon tournament, the most prestigious out of the four Grand Slam tournaments, has been held annually in London since 1877. This year’s Wimbledon runs between July 1 and 14 and offers $63 million in prize money.

Russian wrestler Shamil Mamedov declines participation in Paris Olympics
Mamedov is one of the top 65 kg freestyle wrestlers
Read more
BRICS countries concerned about unilateral sanctions contradicting UN Charter
The participants of the Forum expressed their support for an open, transparent, fair, inclusive, equitable, non-discriminatory, and rules-based multilateral trading system
Read more
FACTBOX: What is known about Superjet-100 crash in Moscow Region
There was only a crew of three onboard, and all of them died
Read more
Russia strikes Ukrainian military-industrial sites, air bases over week
Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted roughly 4,380 casualties on Ukrainian troops in its area of responsibility over the week, the Defense Ministry reported
Read more
Elon Musk donates to group working to elect Donald Trump — agency
According to Bloomberg, this is "a major gambit by the world’s richest person to make his imprint on the US political landscape"
Read more
Biden admits mistakes but rules out withdrawal from US presidential race
US President noted that little attention was being paid to similar mistakes by his main opponent
Read more
Putin signs law demanding pre-approval of foreign trips by Russian lawmakers
Under the law, Russian lawmakers can lose their mandates if they travel abroad without approval, with business trips being an exception
Read more
Russia condemns Israeli strikes at Syrian ports — Foreign Ministry spokeswoman
Maria Zakharova pointed out that Russia "insistently calls on the Israeli leadership to refrain from force actions against Syria and disregarding international law"
Read more
West seriously concerned over Russia-China solidarity — Erdogan
He stressed that his country has a different position in this environment
Read more
West persists in its delusions, punishment imminent — senior diplomat on NATO summit
The NATO summit’s final declaration proclaimed that the military bloc will increase its presence in Africa and Middle Eastern countries
Read more
Russian boxer wins WBA World Champion title
Muslim Gadzhimagomedov beat China’s Zhaoxin Zhang at the IBA Champions Night in the town of Serpukhov outside Moscow
Read more
NATO summit sets course for military confrontation with Russia, ambassador believes
Alexander Tokovinin lambasted the dead-end course as he said that there were people in Europe who are brave enough to state that explicitly, referring to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban
Read more
Agreements on Ukraine must be complex, not on individual issues — Kremlin spokesman
"This is President Putin’s position, which he has talked about repeatedly," Dmitry Peskov stressed
Read more
Russia calls on West to restore nuclear deal after Iran's presidential election — diplomat
Meanwhile, the Iranian side, China and Russia have repeatedly that they are ready to restore the deal
Read more
Kiev convenes IAEA meeting under false pretext — Russian diplomat
"As a justification, Ukraine cited 27 radiation sources in the hospital as well as two technical cooperation projects in which the Okhmatdet hospital takes part under the IAEA technical cooperation program," Roman Ustinov said
Read more
Russian Presidential Administration's Aurus involved in traffic accident in Moscow
According to available information, the accident involved an intoxicated pedestrian
Read more
F-16 fighter jets to be based in Ukraine — White House
US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan refused to say how many fighter jets will be transferred to Kiev in total, and exactly when they could start combat missions
Read more
Artillery crews of Russia’s Battlegroup West destroy Ukrainian ammunition depot
According to the Defense Ministry, a drone team helped spot Ukrainian troops moving among civilian buildings
Read more
Concrete steps toward normalization with Syria can be expected soon — Erdogan
According to the Turkish leaders, the United States and Iran should support the process of normalizing relations between Turkey and Syria
Read more
Russia 'knows nothing' about Trump's plan for peace in Ukraine — diplomat
According to Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov, Russia is constantly "monitoring contacts established by foreign leaders while they are in the United States"
Read more
Flight recorders of crashed SSJ 100 found — Russian aviation authority’s head
"The black boxes, so-called flight recorders, have been found during the search and rescue operation," Dmitry Yadrov said
Read more
US coalition's drone flies too close to Russian plane in Syria — top brass
A pair of the coalition’s F-15, a pair of Rafale and two pairs of Typhoon fighter jets, as well as two pairs of A-10 Thunderbolt attack bombers violated Syria’s airspace in the al-Tanf area
Read more
Russia to respond to deployment of US long-range missiles in Europe — Kremlin spokesman
Peskov explained that the paradox is that the United States keeps making money, while Europe in "in the crosshairs of missiles."
Read more
China to respond in kind to US restrictions unless Washignton changes course — diplomat
According to Liu Pengyu, Beijing "urges the US to stop smears against China" and "lift its illegal unilateral sanctions against Chinese officials"
Read more
European Commission offered secret censorship to X social network — Musk
"The other platforms accepted that deal. X did not," Elon Musk said
Read more
IAEA chief interested in cooperating with Iran’s new leadership — Russian diplomat
Director General Rafael Grossi's "intention to continue political and technical dialogue is sincere and he really wants to get rid of these protracted problems, which are senseless from the point of view of nonproliferation and from the political point of view," Roman Ustinov said
Read more
Kremlin spokesman denies report Russia involved in plot to assassinate Rheinmetall chief
US intelligence, which found out about the plans, alerted Germany, whose security services were able to foil the plot, according to the report
Read more
Kremlin views longer-range missile deployments as provocation
"What’s important is that these missiles are being used for attacks on our regions already," Dmitry Peskov stressed
Read more
Russian troops destroy two Ukrainian army’s reserve groups in DPR
The frontline situation in the community of New York in the Donetsk People’s Republic is tense for Ukrainian troops as they are under heavy gunfire from several directions at once, the defense circles said
Read more
Russia's Medvedev wants NATO, Ukraine snuffed out for good
"We must do all we can to make sure that Ukraine’s 'irreversible path' to NATO ends in the demise of either Ukraine or NATO. Or - even better - both," the politician said
Read more
Russian paratroopers wipe out enemy electronic warfare station on Dnieper bank
Reconnaissance units track various targets using ZALA drones round the clock
Read more
Russia’s new orbital station to provide guidance for fleet of satellites — chief designer
Russia is currently working to build the Russian Orbital Station that should be launched into a near-polar orbit between 2027 and 2033
Read more
Russia's GDP grows by 5% in five months, higher than forecast — PM Mishustin
According to Mikhail Mishustin, figures in the real sector of the economy are also positive
Read more
Russian Investigative Committee to look into Friday’s air crash near Moscow
Criminal investigators are already working at the site of the crash
Read more
Europe ‘creaking at the seams’ now, says Kremlin spokesman
History is bound to recur in one configuration or another, said Peskov
Read more
Two Russian Pacific Fleet warships call at Chinese port of Zhanjiang
According to te report, the ships were greeted by representatives of the Navy of the People's Liberation Army of China, the Russian Embassy and the local administration
Read more
Putin signs law on progressive personal income scale
The higher tax will be collected not from the entire amount but from the surplus above relevant thresholds
Read more
Russia’s anti-tank missile system gets ‘top attack’ capability similar to US Javelin
As its specific feature, a Javelin missile climbs above using an arched flight trajectory and then strikes down the turrets of tanks and other armored vehicles where the armor is the thinnest
Read more
Press review: Putin proffers BRICS parliamentary body and EU not thrilled with Orban
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, July 12th
Read more
Serbia won’t allow another aggression against itself, Vucic tells Biden
Vucic also noted that retired General Wesley Clark "left an indelible mark on the Balkans," but not in the form of support, aid or infrastructure projects, but by carrying out "the murder of our people and our children"
Read more
German senior executive of large company found dead in his apartment in Moscow
According to the source, the door of his apartment was broken open after he did not appear in his office
Read more
Zelensky paranoid Russia plotting to assassinate him — agency
According to sources, the Ukrainian leader "has become tougher and more decisive, less tolerant of mistakes" by Ukrainian officials amid "round-the-clock stress and fatigue" in "a sleep-deprived regime"
Read more
Flight recorders found after SSJ 100 crash can be decoded
On Friday afternoon, a Sukhoi SuperJet 100 crashed in the Kolomna urban district near Moscow
Read more
Officer killed, five private homes destroyed in Ukrainian attacks on Belgorod Region
Alexander Masliyenko, the head of the rapid response department in the Shebekino municipality, was killed in the line of duty, the governor said
Read more
Russian analyst foresees enduring conflict between US, China
According to Andrey Kortunov, Washington cannot accept China as an equal power in terms of international influence, status and capability
Read more
Army of the future will need to work on ‘reprogramming people,’ Borrell believes
He provided the EU’s defeat in a cognitive war in Africa as an example
Read more
Ukrainian troops withdraw from central part of Urozhainoye in south Donetsk area
The community of Urozhainoye is located at the border of the Donetsk People’s Republic and the Zaporozhye Region
Read more
Germany has secret plan for deploying NATO troops eastwards — newspaper
According to a Bundeswehr officer, the plan also envisages the construction of camps for prisoners of war
Read more
BRICS parliament may help grouping in achieving its goals, Indian expert says
According to Dalbir Singh, India appreciates how lawmakers exchange opinions and embrace legislative innovation
Read more
Iranian president-elect blasts US for fabricating crisis around Tehran’s nuclear program
As the US pursues such a policy toward Tehran it continues to "support the nuclear weapons of Israel," Masoud Pezeshkian maintained
Read more
Kremlin unaware of details of Kazakhstan’s depository call to withdraw Russian securities
"Certainly, we will check with our economic authorities," Dmitry Peskov added
Read more
Pentagon says may authorize Kiev to use US weapons to strike deep into Russia
"But right now, we have not authorized the use of ATACMS for deep strike capabilities within Russia," US Department of Defense Deputy Press Secretary Sabrina Singh stressed
Read more
Biden says Israel, Hamas agree on framework for Gaza ceasefire
"My team is making progress and I'm determined to get this done," US president said
Read more
Houthis attack Chrysalis vessel twice in Red Sea, Bab el-Mandeb Strait
Yahya Saree, the movement’s military spokesman, said that the ship was attacked "with ballistic missiles and UAVs
Read more
Russian economy adapted to sanctions — Japan’s trade association
The reason why anti-Russian sanctions did not produce the desired effect was in the wrong assessment of the situation by the West, Hase Naoya said
Read more
Russian forces strike plant producing explosives for Ukrainian army
Operational/tactical aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces destroyed a P-18 radar station and struck a plant for the production of explosives as well as concentrations of Ukrainian manpower and equipment in 136 areas
Read more
Russian air defenses down four drones over three regions last night
In southern Russia’s Rostov Region, a drone attack has caused an oil depot to catch fire
Read more
Turkey discussing new grain corridor with Russia, Ukraine — Erdogan
We want to work on the grain corridor with the Ukrainian side also, President of Turkey said
Read more
Spain’s Alcaraz through to 2024 Wimbledon final ousting Russia’s top racquet Medvedev
According to the tournament’s official website, the match lasted for almost two hours and 55 minutes
Read more
US decides on how deep into Russia Kiev may strike with US missiles on daily basis — Biden
US leader said that in this regard he is "following the advice" of Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Charles Brown, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, and intelligence services
Read more
Biden’s campaign staff losing hope — WP
The Democrats stressed that by the end of the week lawmakers and donors may publicly call for Joe Biden to drop out of the presidential race
Read more
Russia’s OSCE envoy says photo, video evidence proves NASAMS missile hit Kiev hospital
Rockets were supplied to Ukraine by Norway, Maxim Buyakevich said
Read more
Ukrainian President Putin, Vice President Trump: Biden's blunders
The major US broadcasters - ABC, CBS and NBC - featured excerpts of Biden's gaffes in their evening newscasts, which are the most watched news programs in the country
Read more
Ukraine losing scores of troops every day in Kharkov Region — official
Today, Russia controls the northern part of Volchansk city, Vitaly Ganchev said, adding that this includes all high ground on the approaches
Read more
Russia declassifies intel about France’s plans to send 2,000 troops to Ukraine
SVR Director Sergey Naryshkin said on March 19 that Paris was already preparing to send some 2,000 troops to Ukraine
Read more
Kiev committed deliberate terror attack on children — diplomat
Maria Zakharova emphasized that it deserves an immediate international condemnation
Read more
Turkey emphasizes importance of forging ties with Russia, Ukraine — Erdogan
Our balanced position, which we were have been following since the first day of the Ukraine-Russia war, is known to all the leaders of NATO member countries, Turkish President said
Read more
Armenia’s military exercise with US undermines security cooperation with Russia — MFA
That gives the Western additional leverage over Armenia's domestic and foreign policy, Maria Zakharova underlined
Read more
Ukrainian troops resort to any opportunity to surrender — commander
According to Major General Apty Alaudinov, the Ukrainian forces are thrown to the battlefront without any proper military training and equipment
Read more
Australia announces largest single military aid package for Ukraine
The country’s defense ministry said it will include air defense missiles, air-to-ground weapons, and anti-tank weapons, as well as artillery shells and ammunition for mortars, cannons, and small arms
Read more
Russia’s UN envoy says Norway-supplied system fired missile that hit Kiev hospital
"We are also waiting for a reaction from the Norwegian government, who apparently supplied Zelensky's clique with this NASAMS system," Vasily Nebenzya stressed
Read more
Geopolitical dialogue between Turkey, Russia has nowhere to go — expert
"Bilateral trade is faltering, Ukraine-related pressure intensifies, efforts to efficiently normalize the situation in the Syrian direction have thus far been unsuccessful," Hasan Selim Ozertem pointed out
Read more
Three foreign nationals arrested for trespassing at Baikonur spaceport
In early June, two diggers from France were found in an area beyond the spaceport’s security perimeter
Read more
Kremlin sees conflict of interest between Turkey's SCO hopes, NATO membership
"As you can see, numerous countries are seeking to join the SCO, and this topic is always on the agenda," Dmitry Peskov stressed
Read more
Putin accuses West of actions resembling 'classic colonialism'
The Russian leader said that the elites of the so-called golden billion countries fiercely resist the efforts of BRICS members to create a multipolar world order
Read more
Some 400 US citizens killed in hostilities in Ukraine — former Pentagon official
"We know that at least 400 Americans have died whether they are contractors or in uniform. Our administration won't say this," he said
Read more
Ukraine to get far fewer numbers of F-16 fighter jets than was planned — Bloomberg
Jim Townsend, a senior fellow at the Center for a New American Security, said that Russia’s expertise in hitting runways would pose another problem
Read more
Russia works on refocusing fish exports, updating industry — Kremlin
Presidential Aide Nikolay Patrushev, who is in charge of national maritime policy, noted that "the fishing industry, which is one of the key sectors of the Russian economy, is entering a period of large-scale modernization"
Read more
Biden says he is not yet ready for talks with Putin
However, the US president said shortly after that he would be ready to talk with the Russian president, if the latter initiated the phone call
Read more
US freezes aid to Georgia — Under Secretary of State
Uzra Zeya noted that Georgia’s integration into the EU has also been suspended
Read more
Russian priest sentenced to 14 years in prison over child molesting
In 2011, priest Gleb Grozovsky, who was a priest at the Ascension Cathedral near St. Petersburg, sexually abused an underage girl
Read more
FSB nabs Ukrainian intel agent in Crimea for transmitting data on Russian troops
The detained agent installed cameras and transmitted information real time
Read more
US wants to take out Russia’s Baltic Fleet, military expert believes
"One thing is clear: the United States is trying to keep the fabric of the NATO alliance together by any means in a show of commitment to the alliance and willingness to make a key contribution to integrated containment in Europe," Alexander Stepanov concluded
Read more
Iran to actively support initiatives to achieve peace in Ukraine — president-elect
"My government will stand prepared to actively support initiatives aimed at achieving this objective," Masoud Pezeshkian said
Read more
Russia includes The John Smith Trust into list of undesirable organizations
Germany’s MitOst e.V has also been included into the list
Read more
Ukraine's counteroffensive plans on hold as NATO aid deliveries lag — media
According to the report, the conflict in Ukraine has depleted NATO countries' arms stocks and demonstrated the inability of governments and defense companies in the West to ramp up arms production
Read more
IAEA resolution condemning Russia void of any practical sense — Russian diplomat
The resolution has no instructions to the agency, it has only created a "negative precedent," Roman Ustinov said
Read more
Russia to respond to stricter terms of fishing vessels’ calls to Norwegian ports
Introduced restrictions "undermine one of individual areas of practical interaction that are still maintained between Moscow and Oslo," Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stressed
Read more
Egypt, Serbia push for peace in Ukraine as soon as possible — el-Sisi
In terms of international issues, our discussions dwelled on various aspects, first of all the Ukraine crisis, said Abdel Fattah el-Sisi
Read more
Rostelecom warns of disruptions in Youtube service for Russian users
Due to issues with the operation of Google's equipment and the inability to expand it amidst rising traffic, there is a significant overload on the existing infrastructure, particularly in traffic exchange between operators, according to the statement
Read more
SSJ New plane carrying out test flight landed in Rameskoye airport successfully
Earlier on Friday, a Sukhoi Superjet 100 plane that was carrying out a test flight after repairs crashed in the Moscow Region, killing three crew members
Read more
NATO promises Ukraine 'irreversible path' into abyss, not to alliance — diplomat
According to Maria Zakharova, Ukraine "is still kind of welcome in the alliance, however it is obvious that all this looks more like a game not with Ukraine, but in the remains of Ukraine"
Read more
Special op experience shows Russia needs clearer nuclear doctrine — diplomat
"The fact that the West, and first and foremost NATO countries, ignore our potential in this area and this group’s certain inner conviction that it will not get to the worst, no matter how they ridicule common sense, predetermines the need to still say more clearly," Sergey Ryabkov said
Read more
Biden sees no point in allowing Kiev to strike Moscow with US missiles
It makes no sence, US President told reporters
Read more
US expert rings alarm bell over Washington’s plans to deploy its missiles in Germany
According to Theodore Postol, the statement from Washington and Berlin means that a mobile modification of the Aegis Ashore Missile Defense System that can launch nuclear-capable ballistic missiles may be deployed in Germany
Read more
Trump invites Biden to take cognitive test together
"All presidential candidates should be mandated to take a cognitive test and aptitude test, regardless of their age," former US leader said
Read more
2016 World Nomad Games in Kyrgyzstan
Sports include eagle hunting, bone throwing and kok-boru, a Central Asian form of polo in which two teams battle for control of a decapitated goat carcass
Read more
Australian PM tells Russia to back off over arrest of two people accused of espionage
The Australian premier claimed that Russia was a "country that has no respect for international law"
Read more
Plane sent out distress signal before going off the radar, crashing outside Moscow
The Superjet-100 airliner crashed, killing all three pilots, as it was making a test flight after repairs
Read more
Russia to suspend fisheries cooperation with Japan in Kuril Islands area from July 15
"The Japanese side has recently requested information via diplomatic channels in Moscow and Tokyo in connection with the 'power cutoff' in the lighthouse located in that island," while "no failure reports were received from other participants in navigation"
Read more
German chancellor says deployment of US missiles unlikely to raise tensions with Russia
According to Olaf Scholz, these weapons are a deterrent serving to prevent
Read more