Czech tennis player Barbora Krejcikova wins Wimbledon women’s title

LONDON, July 13. /TASS/. Czech tennis player Barbora Krejcikova beat Italy’s Jasmine Paolini in the women’s final of the 2024 Wimbledon Championship in London.

The No. 31 seed overpowered Paolini (No. 7 seed at the tournament) in three sets, winning 6-2, 2-6, 6-4.

Krejcikova has won a second Grand Slam trophy in addition to the 2021 French Open singles championship, at which she defeated Russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-1, 2-6, 6-4.

The Wimbledon tournament, the most prestigious out of the four Grand Slam tournaments, has been held annually in London since 1877. This year’s Wimbledon runs between July 1 and 14 and offers $63 million in prize money.