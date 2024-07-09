Ministry of Sports, ROC to decide on Russians participation in Olympic Games — Kabaeva

MOSCOW, July 9. /TASS/. The Russian Ministry of Sports and the Russian Olympic Committee should determine whether Russian athletes participate in the Olympic Games in Paris or not, 2004 Olympic Champion in rhythmic gymnastics Alina Kabaeva said.

"The participation or non-participation of Russian athletes in the Olympic Games should be determined by the Ministry of Sports and the ROC," Kabaeva noted in a comment cited by the press service of the Sky Grace rhythmic gymnastics academy. The Olympic champion also denied information presented by some online resources that she is allegedly "lobbying for Russian athletes’ refusal to take part in the Olympics," the statement reads.

The 2024 Summer Olympic Games will be hosted by the French capital of Paris between July 26 and August 11. Restrictions continue applying to Russian and Belarusian athletes. They will only be able to perform exclusively in the neutral status. Russian authorities consider such decision of the International Olympic Committee as discriminating and contradicting Olympic principles.