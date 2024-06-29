Germany advances to Euro 2024 quarterfinals

BERLIN, June 30. /TASS/. Germany beat Denmark 2-0 during the round of sixteen match at the Euro 2024 tournament in Dortmund.

Germany’s Kai Havertz converted a penalty in the 53rd minute of the match and Jamal Musiala added a second goal in the 68th. In the opening minutes, Germany’s header was called off due to a block in the build-up. Denmark’s defender Joachim Andersen scored in the 48 minute, but his goal was disallowed for an offside, and a few minutes later the ball hit Andersen’s hand inside the box, so a referee awarded Germany a penalty.

In the first half, the match was suspended for about 25 minutes after torrential rain with claps of thunder and lightning poured down on Dortmund. The referee, Michael Oliver, took the players off the pitch.

In the quarterfinals, Germany will play Spain or Georgia, whose match is scheduled for June 30. The quarterfinal will take place in Stuttgart on July 5.