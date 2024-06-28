Russian judokas to skip Paris Olympics

MOSCOW, June 28. /TASS/. Russian judokas, who have been invited by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to take part in the Olympic Summer Games, will not go to Paris, President of the Russian Judo Federation Sergey Soloveichik said.

The IOC issued invitations to Valery Yendovitsky, Makhamdbek Makhamadbekov, Elis Startseva, and Dali Liluashvili.

"Out of seventeen judokas, who have earned Olympic ratings, the IOC invited only four. The rest have to stay home. In such a situation, the Russian Judo Federation made a unanimous decision: Russia’s national judo team will not accept the humiliating terms and will not compete at the Paris Games as suggested by the International Olympic Committee officials," he said.