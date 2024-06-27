Hosting 2024 BRICS Games costs $13.87 mln

KAZAN, June 27. /TASS/. Holding the 2024 BRICS Games in Kazan cost 1.2 bln rubles ($13.87 mln), Minister of Sports of Russia’s Tatarstan Republic Vladimir Leonov said at a press conference on summing up the results of the competition.

"The budget was small compared to other large events. This tournament cost us 1.2 bln rubles. We believe that this is a good figure. Since the project is new, our partners helped us a lot," Leonov said, clarifying that this figure does not include the costs of repairing sports infrastructure facilities and road networks.

"The main amount consists of a federal grant. Tatarstan contributed about 200 mln rubles," he added.

The 2024 BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa) Games were hosted by the Russian city of Kazan between June 12 and 23. In mid-May 2023, Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed the government to submit proposals for organizing and holding the 2024 BRICS Games in Russia.