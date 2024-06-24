Russian athletes pass preliminary registration for Paris Paralympics

MOSCOW, June 24. /TASS/. Russian athletes and their accompanying persons passed the preliminary registration for the Paris Paralympics, Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC) President Pavel Rozhkov told TASS.

"The preliminary registration of Russian athletes and their accompanying persons for the Paris Paralympics took place via video conference," Rozhkov said. "After the registration, the Organizational Committee will send accreditation cards for delegation members to the RPC. During the registration, we discussed matters of quantitative membership, accreditation, and visa support. The Organizational Committee said that the athletes and the staff will not be authorized to take part in the march of athletes at the opening ceremony, but they will be able to attend as spectators.

On March 6, the International Paralympic Committee published the criteria, which stipulate that Russian athletes will be able to compete in neutral status, under the white flag with black letters NPA (neutral Paralympic athletes). They will not be authorized to take part in opening and closing ceremonies, and their medal will not be taken into account in the general count.

The Paralympics will take place in Paris between August 28 and September 8.