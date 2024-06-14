German team defeats Scots in first match of European Football Championship

BERLIN, June 14. /TASS/. The German team beat Scotland 5:1 in the opening match of the European Football Championship in Munich.

Florian Wirtz scored the first goal of the tournament on the 10th minute. About ten minutes later Jamal Musiala scored the second one. Kai Havertz dispatched the penalty giving his team the third goal. Niclas Fullkrug added a fourth for Germany. On the 87th minute German defender Antonio Rudiger sent the ball into his own goal. Nevertheless midfielder Emre Can added a fifth shortly before the end of the game.

In the 44th minute, Scottish national team player Ryan Porteous received a red card for a flagrant foul in the penalty area.

The national teams of Germany and Scotland compete in Group A along with the teams of Switzerland and Hungary. The first-round match between the Swiss and Hungarians will take place on June 15. The Germans will meet the Hungarians in the second round, the Scots will meet the Swiss. The matches will take place on June 19.