Sports facilities renovation for BRICS Games cost $45.1 mln — official

KAZAN, June 13. /TASS/. The renovation of Kazan’s sports facilities to host the BRICS Games cost four billion rubles ($45.1 mln), Tatarstan’s Minister of Sports Vladimir Leonov said.

"The decision was made last year as part of the summit held in South Africa that we would hold the event of such format in Kazan," Leonov said. "Everything started from 12 kinds of sport; there are 27 of them now. We ‘parked’ all of them at our sports facilities. We upgraded the entire infrastructure - these are almost new sites. We have a loan facility opened; we spent about four billion rubles to date to renovate the infrastructure," Leonov said.

The BRICS Games are being held in Kazan from June 12 to 23.