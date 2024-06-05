Figure skater Zagitova, boxer Povetkin to become BRICS Games ambassadors

ST. PETERSBURG, June 5. /TASS/. Alina Zagitova, the 2018 Olympic figure skating gold medalist, and boxer Alexander Povetkin, the super-heavyweight champion in the 2004 Olympics, will become ambassadors of the BRICS Games, the tournament’s organizing committee told TASS.

The BRICS Games will be held in Kazan on June 12-23. The ceremony of Zagitova and Povetkin being proclaimed BRICS Games Ambassadors will take place on June 6 after the session ‘BRICS: New Opportunities for Development of Multipolar Sport" within the framework of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

Among the BRICS Games ambassadors are also two-time Olympic saber fencing champion Sofya Velikaya, former individual rhythmic gymnast Yana Batyrshina, the 1996 Olympic silver medalist, and Gokdeniz Karadeniz, a former FC Rubin Kazan player and a two-time champion of Russia.

Zagitova, 22, is also a European (2018) and world (2019) champion.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) will be held on June 5-8. This year's theme will be "The Formation of New Areas of Growth as the Cornerstone of a Multipolar World." Scheduled events include meetings for small and medium-sized businesses, creative industries, the SPIEF Youth Day, as well as the Drug Security, SPIEF Academy and SPIEF Junior forums.