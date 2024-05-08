Over 60 national delegations confirm their participation in 2024 BRICS Games in Russia

MOSCOW, May 8. /TASS/. Over 60 countries are set to participate in the 2024 BRICS Games in Kazan this year, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

"A spectacular sporting event is set to take place in mid-June in Kazan, where the BRICS Games will be held from June 11 to 24," Zakharova announced.

"This year, the organization’s traditional event will feature competitions in 30 sports disciplines, and we expect delegations from more than 60 countries to arrive," she told journalists.

The 2024 BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) Games will be held in Kazan on June 12-23 and will feature events in 20 different sports.

In mid-May 2023, Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed the government to submit proposals for organizing and holding the 2024 BRICS Games in Russia.

Russian Sports Minister Oleg Matytsin emphasized later that the BRICS Games are not meant to rival any other competitions and will not interfere with the international sports calendar as well as with the IOC-approved calendar of events.

Earlier this month, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov paid an official visit to China, where he stated that the 2024 BRICS Games and the following World Friendship Games in Russia would be organized based on the principles enshrined by International Olympic Committee (IOC) Charter.