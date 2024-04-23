Tickets for 2024 BRICS Games in Russia’s Kazan go on sale

KAZAN, April 23. /TASS/. Ticket sales for this summer’s 2024 BRICS Games in Kazan, the capital of the Russian Republic of Tatarstan, kicked off on April 23, the press office of the republic’s Sports Ministry announced on Tuesday.

"On April 23, tickets went on sale for the upcoming [2024 BRICS Games] sports competitions - Artistic Gymnastics, Fencing, Artistic Swimming, Judo, Diving, Badminton, Karate, Wrestling, Sambo, Wushu, Koresh Belt Wrestling and Belt Wrestling," the ministry said in a statement.

Ticket prices range between 100 and 300 rubles (between $1 and 3). Tickets for the rest of the event’s sports competitions are expected to go on sale later.

The 2024 BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) Games will be held in Kazan on June 12-23 and will feature events in 20 different sports.

In mid-May 2023, Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed the government to submit proposals for organizing and holding the 2024 BRICS Games in Russia.

Russian Sports Minister Oleg Matytsin emphasized later that the BRICS Games are not meant to rival any other competitions and will not interfere with the international sports calendar as well as with the IOC-approved calendar of events.

Earlier this month, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov paid an official visit to China, where he stated that the 2024 BRICS Games and the following World Friendship Games in Russia would be organized based on the principles enshrined by International Olympic Committee (IOC) Charter.