Kalinskaya conquers American Stephens to win her third-round match at Australian Open

SYDNEY, January 20. /TASS/. Russian tennis player Anna Kalinskaya for the first time made it to the fourth round of a Grand Slam with a 6-7 6-1 6-4 win over Sloane Stephens of the United States on the seventh day of the Australian Open in Melbourne on Saturday.

Kalinskaya became the third Russian to reach the fourth round after teen prodigy Mirra Andreeva and Maria Timofeeva advanced there on Friday.

Kalinskaya, 25, is ranked the 75th-best singles player in WTA World Rankings. Stephen’s current ranking is No. 44.

The 2024 Australian Open tournament is being played on hard courts at Melbourne Park from January 14-28 and has a purse of $57.8 mln in prize money up for grabs. The opening tournament of the annual Grand Slam series in Australia marks its 112th edition this year. Belarus’ Aryna Sabalenka is the reigning Australian Open champion in women’s singles.