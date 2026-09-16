Russia’s adversaries preparing for escalation in Arctic — war correspondent

MURMANSK, September 16. /TASS/. Russia’s opponents are preparing for escalation in the Arctic, but the Russian Defense Ministry and Arctic regional authorities are ready for potential pressure, Hero of Russia Yevgeny Poddubny, a war correspondent of the VGTRK broadcaster, said at a meeting with Murmansk Region Governor Andrey Chibis.

"Unfortunately, escalation is being prepared in the Arctic as well, we know that and see it clearly. The adversary is conducting certain maneuvers and views the Arctic as a zone where they can try to put more pressure on us," Poddubny said.

The correspondent noted that the Russian Defense Ministry and Arctic regional authorities are monitoring these actions. "The regions see these plans perfectly well too, so we are prepared to counter any possible provocations, and in general to handle a prolonged escalation," Poddubny emphasized.