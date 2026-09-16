Share of Russians aged 60 and older may reach 25.4% by 2030 — Health Ministry

YEKATERINBURG, September 16. /TASS/. The share of people aged 60 and older in Russia may reach 25.4% by 2030, according to a presentation by Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko.

"Population aged 60 and older in Russia in 2025 – 24.4%, or 35.6 mln people. Forecast for 2030 – 25.4%," according to Murashko’s presentation at the lecture "Healthcare in Russia: Prevention, Innovation, and Healthy Longevity" on the sidelines of the International Youth Festival in Yekaterinburg.

The presentation also noted that people above working age account for less than 25% of Russia’s population but more than 30% of hospital admissions and ambulance calls, as well as more than 50% of high-tech surgeries. On average, a 70-year-old uses 5.5 times more resources from the compulsory health insurance system than a 30-year-old.

Statistics show a significant increase in access to surgical procedures. Compared with 2019, the number of surgeries for cerebrovascular conditions rose by 72.3% in 2025, joint replacement surgeries by 65.7%, coronary artery angioplasty procedures by 41.8%, and heart surgeries by 32.7%.

The International Festival of Youth is being held in Yekaterinburg from September 11 to 17. The event is expected to bring together 10,000 young leaders from 191 countries: 5,000 from Russia and 5,000 from other countries. The program will also involve 1,000 teenagers aged 14 to 17. TASS is the event’s general information partner.