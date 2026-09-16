Russia loses $29.57 bln in GDP annually due to chronic diseases

YEKATERINBURG, September 16. /TASS/. Russia’s annual GDP losses due to chronic diseases among the population are estimated at 2.5 trillion rubles ($29.57 bln), Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said.

"What is the economic effect for the state? In fact, the annual volume of GDP that is not produced amounts to almost 2.5 trillion rubles. Therefore, of course, this task [to increase healthy life expectancy] is both an individual and a state-level one, including from an economic standpoint. In fact, when we look at the health profile of people above working age, more than 50% have one chronic noncommunicable disease and geriatric frailty syndrome, 20% already have a disability, and only 25% rate their health as good," Murashko said.

The International Festival of Youth is being held in Yekaterinburg from September 11 to 17. The event is expected to bring together 10,000 young leaders from 191 countries: 5,000 from Russia and 5,000 from other countries. The program will also involve 1,000 teenagers aged 14 to 17. TASS is the event’s general information partner.