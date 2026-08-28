Russians’ level of trust in President Vladimir Putin stands at 72% — pollster

MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. The level of trust among Russians in President Vladimir Putin stands at 72%, according to a survey conducted by the All-Russian Center for Public Opinion Research (VTsIOM).

The study was conducted among 1,600 adult Russians from August 17 to 23.

"When asked about trust in Putin, a total of 72% of survey participants answered positively, with the level of approval for the president’s performance standing at 67.7%," the pollster noted.

The Russian government’s work is approved by 45.2% of respondents. Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin’s activities received approval from 45.7% of those surveyed, with 55.3% of survey participants expressing confidence in him.

Respondents also expressed their attitude towards the heads of parliamentary parties. The level of trust in Chairman of the Russian Communist Party (CPRF) Gennady Zyuganov stands at 32.3%, leader of A Just Russia party Sergey Mironov - 28%, head of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR) Leonid Slutsky - 22.4%, leader of the New People party Alexey Nechayev - 12.1%.

The level of support for the United Russia party was 39.2%, the CPRF - 11.7%, the LDPR - 9.7%, A Just Russia party - 4.1%, the New People party - 10.8%.