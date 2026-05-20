TASS expands media partnership with major Chinese outlets Xinhua, People’s Daily

BEIJING, May 20. /TASS/. TASS Director General Andrey Kondrashov signed two agreements with leading Chinese media outlets during Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to Beijing on May 19-20.

During a meeting with Xinhua News Agency President Fu Hua, Kondrashov signed a memorandum to hold joint events celebrating the 70th anniversary of the news agencies' partnership. The document provides for the organization of joint cross-border media tours and international exchange programs, as well as reciprocal visits by agency delegations to exchange professional experience. The memorandum formalizes the parties’ intentions to open a new chapter in Russian-Chinese information cooperation and is valid for one year.

Kondrashov also met with The People's Daily (Renmin Ribao) President Yu Shaoliang and signed a renewed cooperation agreement. The three-year document stipulates that the news outlets will exchange English-language news content from their official websites free of charge. The media outlets also agreed to develop joint projects in cutting-edge media technologies and artificial intelligence and to actively exchange best practices and promote international information initiatives such as the Belt and Road News Network (BRNN) and the Global Fact-Checking Network (GFCN).