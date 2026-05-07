Sweden releases Russian captain of detained tanker — radio

STOCKHOLM, May 7. /TASS/. The captain of the Sea Owl 1 tanker detained off Sweden’s southern coast has been released from custody, the Sveriges radio reported.

On March 15, a district court in the town of Ystad resolved to place him in custody. The captain is a Russian citizen and was suspected of using a fake ID.

Sweden’s Coast Guard said on March 12 that it had intercepted the Comoros-flagged Sea Owl I tanker that was passing through Sweden’s territorial waters presumably to Russia, citing the vessel's poor technical condition, and environmental concerns. Russian Ambassador to Sweden Sergey Belyayev told TASS that ten members of the ship’s crew are Russian passport holders.