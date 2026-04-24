Russians’ trust in Putin stands at 71% — pollster

MOSCOW, April 24. /TASS/. The level of trust among Russians in President Vladimir Putin stands at 71%, according to the results of a poll conducted by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VCIOM) from April 13 to 19 among 1,600 adult Russians.

"A total of 71% of survey participants stated they trust Vladimir Putin, while the approval rating of the president’s performance stands at 65.6%," the social service’s report notes.

As many as 39.7% of respondents approved the government’s work, while Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin’s work is endorsed by 44.3% of Russians surveyed. Trust in Mishustin stands at 53.8%.

Respondents also commented on parliamentary party leaders. The level of trust in Communist Party leader Gennady Zyuganov stands at 32.7%, in A Just Russia leader Sergey Mironov at 29.8%, in LDPR leader Leonid Slutsky at 19.6%, and trust in New People party chairman Alexey Nechayev at 10%.

The level of support for political parties is as follows: United Russia 27.7% (an increase of 0.4 percentage points), the Communist Party 10.9% (unchanged), the Liberal Democratic Party 10.1% (a decrease of 0.7 percentage points), the Just Russia For Truth party 5.4% (an increase of 0.2 percentage points), and the New People party 13.4% (an increase of 0.1 percentage points).