Over two thousand people attend Russian Space Forum

MOSCOW, April 14. /TASS/. The first Russian Space Forum, part of inaugural Space Week, saw over 2,000 visitors come out for the event, representing dozens of countries and hundreds of companies, the press office of Russia’s Roscosmos State Space Corporation reported.

"The first Russian Space Forum, a key part of Space Week 2026, brought together over 2,000 people, specifically business delegates from 340 companies and officials from 40 countries, including diplomatic heads from China, India, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, Myanmar, Serbia, Zimbabwe, and South Africa, along with a UN Office for Outer Space Affairs representative," Advisor to the Russian President Anton Kobyakov said.

"More than 115 speakers took part in the business program sessions on space industry achievements, goals, and strategies for reaching them," he added.

Over one million viewers watched the live broadcast of the Russian Space Forum's plenary session on the Vesti television program. Nearly 21 million Russian schoolchildren and college students listened to the Conversations About Important Things on space topics on April 6 and 13.

Over 1,500 people visited the educational marathon at the National Space Center during Space Week, and over 200 young rocket and space industry employees took part in the Roscosmos active youth industry forum Team of the Future.

Upwards of 5,000 people attended the traditional festive concert at the country's main venue, the State Kremlin Palace, at the close of Space Week, where awards were given to rocket and space industry workers and famous Russian artists performed.

A series of space-themed dictations (knowledge tests where participants write down or answer questions on space topics) also took place, the largest being the Space Dictation on April 12: with 500 in-person participants across nine venues and exceeding 40,000 online participants.

The first Space Week in Russia took place from April 6 to April 12 and received extensive media coverage across various platforms throughout the country - more than 100 million people learned about it.