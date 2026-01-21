MOSCOW, January 21. /TASS/. The office of Russian Human Rights Commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova receives a large number of daily complaints from victims of shelling by the Ukrainian armed forces in Russia’s border areas. Since the beginning of the year, 10 people have been killed and 52 wounded in the Belgorod Region alone.

"Shelling [by the Ukrainian armed forces] of Russia’s border areas continues. Every day, we receive a vast number of complaints from people who have suffered from these atrocities," Moskalkova said at the presentation of the report "Atrocities and War Crimes Perpetrated by the Kiev Regime in Krasnoarmeysk (Pokrovsk)" by the International Public Tribunal on the Crimes of Ukrainian Neo-Nazis, held at the Russia Today International News Channel.

According to her, regional human rights ombudsmen are working closely with victims to ensure that no incident goes undocumented. "In the Belgorod Region, a ‘White Book’ is being maintained, which records all such atrocities. As of January 20, 2026, 10 people have been killed and 52 civilians, including three children, have been injured," the commissioner said.

"Today, the Investigative Committee not only documents each of these incidents but also opens criminal cases and carries out investigations. It would be extremely important for the public international tribunal to acquire the status of a professional national or international tribunal, so that these atrocities can be formally recorded and later assessed by the international community," Moskalkova added.